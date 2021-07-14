THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JARIO “TORMENTOR” GUEDZ To Release The Absence Of Light EP With Guest Appearances From POSSESSED, BORKNAGAR Members

Brazilian death metal unit The Troops Of Doom will unleash their The Absence Of Light EP this September.

Featuring guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz, a former member of Sepultura’s original lineup playing author and co-author to classic Sep albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions, alongside bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for the likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed), the band focuses on revisiting the essence of ‘80s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh, genuine, and ferociously heavy.

The Troops Of Doom released their debut EP, The Rise Of Heresy, worldwide in October 2020.

A conceptual work inspired by the book Leviathan, from 17th century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes, The Absence Of Light was mixed and mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar) at Crosound Studio in Norway and features the legendary Jeff Becerra of Possessed sharing vocals on the track "The Monarch,” Lars Nedland of Borknagar, Solefald, and White Void on bass on the first three tracks, and Dave Deville conducting the orchestral introduction. The EP includes a version of Sepultura classic “Antichrist” mixed by Leonardo Pagani at LP Mobile Studio in Brazil, in addition to the demo versions of “The Devil's Tail” and “The Monarch.” It all comes housed in the arresting cover art of Brazilian painter Maramgoni. With the world still uncertain in these pandemic times and the band being forced to postpone their European tour -- and consequently their full album -- to 2022, the EP serves a bridge piece to the impending LP.

The Absence Of Light will see release this September digitally via Nuclear Blast digital subsidiary Blood Blast, on CD via Voice Music in Brazil, Metalized Records in Mexico, and Hellven Records in Portugal, on vinyl via Anomalia Distro in Brazi and Hellven Records in Portugal, and on cassette by Repulsive Echo Records in Greece. A street date and preorders will be announced in the days to come. In the meantime, view video teasers featuring Becerra and Nedland below.

Tracklisting:

“Introduction – The Absence Of Light”

“Act I – The Devil’s Tail”

“Act II – The Monarch” feat. Jeff Becerra

“Antichrist” (Bonus track, Sepultura cover)

“The Devil’s Tail” (Bonus track, Demo version)

“The Monarch” (Bonus track, Demo version)