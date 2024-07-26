THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist Release Official Lyric Video For "The Grotesque"

The Troops Of Doom, the Brazilian death metal supergroup led by Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, former guitarist of the original Sepultura lineup, have released an official lyric video for "The Grotesque", featured on their new studio album, A Mass To The Grotesque, released back in May via Alma Mater Records, the Portuguese label run by Moonspell singer, Fernando Ribeiro.

The Troops Of Doom was formed in 2020, during the pandemic, by the original Sepultura guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz. He recorded the albums Bestial Devastation (1985) and Morbid Visions (1986). Jairo left the band in 1987, making way for Andreas Kisser, who continues with the band to this day. The Troops Of Doom’s lineup also includes other significant figures from the Brazilian metal scene, such as guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis), a globally renowned graphic artist known for his work with bands like Slayer, Dee Snider, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and many others. The vocalist and bassist Alex Kafer, former live guitarist for Matanza, and drummer Alexandre Oliveira, a former member of the band Tianastácia, complete the lineup.

Acclaimed by specialized media as a supergroup, The Troops Of Doom emerged to revive the classic death metal of the 80s, inspired by Sepultura’s early era with Jairo and other influential bands such as Slayer, Celtic Frost, Kreator, and Possessed. It serves as a time machine for those nostalgic for the golden age of death metal. In just two years since its formation, the band has released three EPs: The Rise of Heresy (2020), The Absence of Light (2021), and Prelude to Blasphemy (2023), along with their debut album, Antichrist Reborn, that was released in 2022 on CD, LP, and Cassette by Alma Mater Records and lauded by both fans and music press alike.

A Mass To The Grotesque was produced by André Moraes, a multi-talented musician known for his work on Sepultura’s Dante XXI and the soundtrack of the film “Lisbela e o Prisioneiro,” at Audio Porto studio in Porto Alegre/RS. The mixing and mastering of the album were done by Jim Morris at the legendary Morrisound Recording in Tampa, Florida, known for producing some of the greatest death metal classics of the 80s and 90s.

The cover art was painted by the acclaimed artist Dan Seagrave, responsible for numerous classic death metal album covers. Guedz reveals: "The title A Mass To The Grotesque carries the symbolism of a true ode to the ugly, the evil, the feared. It encompasses everything and everyone that doesn't fit into the molds of a so-called 'evolved' society, choosing to live in the shadows. A dark liturgy to the rejected and their followers, who find shelter and comfort in the absence of light and in the supposed dictatorship of the divine word, whatever it may be. The grotesque is resistance, where nothing is sacred!"

Tracklisting:

"Solve Et Coagula" - Introduction

"Chapels Of The Unholy"

"Dawn Of Mephisto"

"Denied Divinity"

"The Impostor King"

"Faithless Requiem"

"Psalm 78 - God Of Bizarre"

"Terror Inheritance"

"The Grotesque"

"Blood Upon The Throne"

"Venomous Creed"

(Photo - Cissa Flores @cissa_flores)