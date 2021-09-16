THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. SEPULTURA Alumnus Streaming The Absence Of Light EP Ahead Of Friday Release

Brazilian death metal unit The Troops Of Doom will unleash their The Absence Of Light EP tomorrow, Friday, September 17. An advanced stream can be found below.

Featuring guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz, a former member of Sepultura’s original lineup playing author and co-author to classic Sep albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions, alongside bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for the likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed), the band focuses on revisiting the essence of ‘80s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh, genuine, and ferociously heavy.

The Absence Of Light EP is a loosely conceptual work inspired by the book Leviathan, from 17th century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes. Elaborates Guedz, “I had finished reading Hobbes' The Leviathan and thought, ‘This is it! We have a concept for this EP.’ I'm very interested in the subject of how politics and religion determine people's future and especially the power they accumulate when the two merge into a single form of government…”

The Absence Of Light was mixed and mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar) at Crosound Studio in Norway. The EP features a guest vocal appearance by Possessed’s Jeff Becerra on the track “The Monarch” as well as Lars Nedland of Borknagar, Solefald, and White Void on bass on the first three tracks (“Introduction – The Absence Of Light,” “Act I – The Devil’s Tail,” and “Act II – The Monarch”) and Dave Deville conducting the orchestral introduction.

Additionally, the EP includes three bonus tracks: a version of Sepultura classic “Antichrist” mixed by Leonardo Pagani at LP Mobile Studio in Brazil and the demo versions of “The Devil’s Tail” and “The Monarch.” It all comes housed in the arresting cover art of Brazilian painter Maramgoni. With the world still uncertain in these pandemic times and the band being forced to postpone their European tour - and consequently their full album - to 2022, The Absence Of Light serves a bridge piece to their impending full-length.



The Absence Of Light will be released digitally via Nuclear Blast digital subsidiary Blood Blast with pre-orders available here. The EP will be available on CD via Metalized Records in Mexico and the US, Hellven Records in Europe, and Voice Music in Brazil. It will be released on vinyl via Hellven Records in Europe, and on cassette via Repulsive Echo Records in Europe.

Tracklisting:

“Introduction – The Absence Of Light”

“Act I – The Devil’s Tail”

“Act II – The Monarch” feat. Jeff Becerra

“Antichrist” (Bonus track, Sepultura cover)

“The Devil’s Tail” (Bonus track, Demo version)

“The Monarch” (Bonus track, Demo version)