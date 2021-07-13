THE UGLY KINGS Premiere New Song "The Devil Comes With A Smile"; Music Video

August 13 will see Australia-based alternative rockers, The Ugly Kings, release their new album, Strange, Strange Times, via Napalm Records.

Following 2018’s Darkness Is My Home, with Strange, Strange Times, the four- piece is poised to turn heads and continues to infuse their foreboding alt-rock with blackened blues and gritty punk edge. The Ugly Kings may channel the flavor of groups like Queens Of The Stone Age and Danzig, but their revitalizing infusion of dark energy is evident while preserving razor sharp, daringly introspective control with clever lyricism, addictive riffage, catchy melodies and a heavy power blues flavor.

After The Ugly Kings just recently shared a first song, the punk-infused single “Technodrone”, today the band released a second appetizer taken from Strange, Strange Times. On smoldering blues rock standout "The Devil Comes With A Smile", The Ugly Kings flex their musical muscles, taking you on a dusty road trip to the outback with the bitter taste of nicotine and whiskey in your mouth. Once more, the Melbourne powerhouse showcases their ability to distort hard blues rock into dark, unique territories.

"Beware of false promises and easy answers,“ says vocalist Russell Clark about the band’s new single. "The Devil Comes With A Smile is about powerful people that exploit our weaknesses and manipulate us with their charm; twisting the world in their own image."

Each song on the band’s new album is about a different state of mind in this strange, strange time. Both lyrically and musically, The Ugly Kings have created a captivating and enthralling ride! In a scene in which gimmick-free, angsty, inspired rock n’ roll is becoming increasingly difficult to come by, Strange, Strange Times is a breath of welcomed, yet strange, strange air…

Strange, Strange Times will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Transparent Yellow w/ Red Marble (Napalm mailorder only - limited to 100)

- 1LP Gatefold Rose Gold (Napalm mailorder only - limited to 200)

- Digital Album

Pre-Order Strange, Strange Times here.

Strange, Strange Times tracklisting:

"Strange, Strange Times"

"Technodrone"

"Do You Feel Like You're Paranoid?"

"In The Shadows"

"Last Man Left Alive"

"Lawman"

"Electric Lady (My Kryptonite)"

"The Devil Comes With A Smile"

"Mr. Hyde"

"Another Fucking Day"

"Technodrone" video:

Lineup:

Christos Athanasias – guitar

Nicolas Dumont – bass

Joel Martin – drums

Russell Clark - vocals

(Photo - Joel Adams)