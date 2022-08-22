THE UGLY KINGS Share Music Video For New Single "Do You Feel Like You’re Paranoid?"

One year after the release of their Strange, Strange Times album, Melbourne's The Ugly Kings are heading off for the second leg of their Australian tour with nine shows in September, October and November.

Right in time before the tour, the four-piece, known for their foreboding alt-rock with blackened blues and gritty punk edge, releases a brand new official music video. “Do You Feel Like You’re Paranoid?” raises the question of developments in opinion formation in the present time, when the Internet - once the hope of freedom of speech - is often used for conspiracy theories or simple propaganda. The topic is underlined by a strong official music video!

The Ugly Kings on “Do You Feel Like You’re Paranoid?”: “We’re super excited to release this brand new video for 'Do You Feel Like You’re Paranoid?', from our record Strange, Strange Times, as we are about to embark on the second leg of our Australian tour this September. It’s been fantastic to be able to tour the album this year in Australia and what better way to celebrate than to release a new video.”

Order Strange, Strange Times here.

Strange, Strange Times tracklisting:

"Strange, Strange Times"

"Technodrone"

"Do You Feel Like You're Paranoid?"

"In The Shadows"

"Last Man Left Alive"

"Lawman"

"Electric Lady (My Kryptonite)"

"The Devil Comes With A Smile"

"Mr. Hyde"

"Another Fucking Day"

“Strange, Strange Times” video:

"The Devil Comes With A Smile" video:

"Technodrone" video:

Lineup:

Christos Athanasias – guitar

Nicolas Dumont – bass

Joel Martin – drums

Russell Clark - vocals

(Photo - Joel Adams)