The Ultimate List Of Casino Games For Metalheads

It’s not often that casino gaming and metal mix, but people would be surprised to learn how much time the average metalhead spends at their local casino. And it’s not hard to see why - not only does gaming help generate a bit of extra money for that new guitar or drum set, but it’s always a great way to meet new people and other musicians.

There are plenty of different games to choose from, but not all of them are suited for the heavy metal crowd. But for those that are keen to give casino gaming a try and aren’t 100% sure where to get started, we’ve put together this list of the very best games on offer, all of which are worth trying.

Poker: The Timeless Classic

Let’s start with the king of the card games: poker.

This game offers endless excitement, and everyone has an equal chance of ending the day with some money to their name as well as bragging rights. Poker is also a prime example of a game that can be enjoyed by a lot of people at a single time, which makes it perfect for the whole band. It’s easy to learn, always fun to play, and there’s the added bonus of being able to win some money by the time the game has come to an end.

Slots Are Another Great Choice

The next game that everyone should give a try at one point or another is slots. These reel spinning games are popular the world over, although online pokies NZ and Australia players refer to them by this name instead, as they’re technically “poker machines”. Whatever you call them, slots are a true staple in the casino industry.

There is no game that’s easier to play; once the rules are learnt and a few games are played, you will be able to play it for the rest of your life. It’s also worth keeping in mind that there are a lot of slots out there that are themed on heavy metal, so it doesn’t take a lot to find a game that really suits your taste in music.

If Not Pokies, Then Blackjack

Another card game that has become extremely popular in recent years is blackjack. Similar to poker, a deck of cards is necessary, but the rules of the two games are different. In blackjack, the idea is to use a given hand to try and get as close to 21 as possible without exceeding the number.

While it’s harder than it sounds, it also makes the game consistently exciting. Blackjack remains a true favourite for those that like to play card games, but also want something that’s endlessly intriguing.

Blackjack is also a favourite for many players because it’s one of the few casino games where some strategy can legitimately increase the chances of winning. This makes it the card game of choice for anyone with a keen interest in winning real money.