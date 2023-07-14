THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY And EDGUY Members Premier "Always Two Ways To Play" Music Video

The Unity have released a video for their new single, "Always Two Ways To Play", featured on their new album, The Hellish Joyride, out August 25 worldwide via SPV/Steamhammer on CD DigiPak (incl. poster), 2LP Gatefold (cristallo vinyl), download and stream. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new video below.

“Our music has always featured a wide stylistic range, but The Hellish Joyride stretches the boundaries of melodic power metal even further,” explains Michael Ehré, referring to the album’s twelve extremely diverse songs, which range from neck-breakingly fast-paced and groovingly cool to balladesque.

On top of that, the band’s latest addition, Tobias “Eggi” Exxel (bass / Edguy), has brought fresh energy to the fold and unmistakably supports the sworn circle of Gamma Ray members Henjo Richter (guitar) and Michael Ehré (drums), vocalist Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

Tracklist:

"One World"

"Masterpiece"

"The Hellish Joyride"

"Only The Good Die Young"

"Saints And Sinners"

"Something Good"

"Always Two Ways To Play"

"Awakening"

"Golden Sun"

"Stay The Fool"

"Never Surrender"

"You‘re Not Forced To Stay"

"Always Two Ways To Play" video:

Tour dates:

September (with Primal Fear)

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

3 - Naila, Germany - Frankenhalle

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

6 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7