THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY And EDGUY Members Release "Something Good" Single And Music Video

The Unity, the tight-knit German-Italian melodic metal conglomerate made up of members of Gamma Ray, Primal Fear, Edguy, and Avantasia, shares a new video for the track "Something Good," from their latest studio album, The Hellish Joyride. Watch below:

The Hellish Joyride is available on CD DigiPak (incl. poster), 2LP Gatefold (cristallo vinyl), download and stream. Order the album here.

Tracklist:

"One World"

"Masterpiece"

"The Hellish Joyride"

"Only The Good Die Young"

"Saints And Sinners"

"Something Good"

"Always Two Ways To Play"

"Awakening"

"Golden Sun"

"Stay The Fool"

"Never Surrender"

"You‘re Not Forced To Stay"

"Saints And Sinners" video:

"Always Two Ways To Play" video: