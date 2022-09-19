THE UNITY Release 100% Fan-Shot Official Video For "Rusty Cadillac"

German-Italian power metal band The Unity, featuring Gamma Ray members Henjo Richter (guitar) and Michael Ehré (drums), have released their brand new video clip, "Rusty Cadillac“. The special thing about this clip: the material was 100% filmed by the fans at two shows with their mobile phones – not highly polished but raw and authentic.

Vocalist Gianba Manenti to the fans: "We are happy that you helped us to realize this idea! You are the best!“

The Unity recently announced a new member. Tobias "Eggi" Exxel (Edguy) is confirmed as the band‘s new bass player and will join The Unity on their tour in September and October 2022 (see tour dates below).

"I'm really happy to be part of one of the musically strongest and in a live context most thrilling European metal bands," explains Exxel, who represents, along with Richter, Ehré, singer Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef E and keyboardist Sascha Onnen, an awesome metal six-pack.

After their four successful albums The Unity (2017), Rise (2018), Pride (2020) and The Devil You Know - Live (2021), tours all over Europe as headlining act or in a package with Sinner, Edguy or Axel Rudi Pell, among others, are in the pipeline, as well as shows at renowned festivals such as Masters Of Rock in the Czech Republic, Knockout-Festival in Karlsruhe or Bang Your Head in Balingen, The Unity are currently preparing flat out for their upcoming concerts.

That Tobias Exxel fits into the band structure perfectly was more than obvious at The Unity concerts as special guests during the Rhapsody Of Fire tour and currently at a sensational show at the Rock Castle festival in the Czech Republic.

"After some fantastic shows, where Eggi helped us out at short notice, this is the result of a natural development," everyone involved agrees. “Everything just gelled from the first second! Together with Eggi, our fans can be sure that we’ve got lots of surprises up our sleeve.”

Tour dates:

September

23 - Hanerau, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

24 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

30 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus

October

1 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac

28 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

29 - Albstadt, Germany - Rockin' Autumn Festival