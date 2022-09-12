THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Premier "Hell" Music Video

Icelandic psychedelic rock frontrunners, The Vintage Caravan, have revealed their newest music video, for the track “Hell”, cut from their latest studio album, Monuments, out now via Napalm Records.

Bringing back vintage rock with progressive influences, the band has proven more than capable of creating their own trademark sound. After countless high-voltage live performances at festivals such as Roadburn, Wacken and Hellfest, and touring with Opeth, the band’s new full-length impressively demonstrates that their musical and lyrical style has evolved to new heights. Presenting guitar driven classics merged with blues and rock influences The Vintage Caravan creates nostalgic nuances to get lost in. Showing the full scope of their capabilities, Monuments delivers refreshing 70’s-inspired rock with a modern twist.

With “Hell”, The Vintage Caravan showcases their blazing energy with virtuosic retro riffs. The video takes the viewer straight into the heart of the band’s sound and hits with lucid, arena-ready energy that offers the perfect preface for their upcoming European tour with Opeth, which will be followed up by their European headliner tour.

Oskar on "Hell" (singer/guitarist): "'Hell' is a personal song about going through a tough time in a relationship but seeing the light in the end of the tunnel that keeps you in that situation but you never reach it. It’s an interesting song where we experimented with making the main hook/chorus of the song a guitar riff. We hope you enjoy ‘Hell’."

On 11 diverse tracks, these fast-rising musicians from Reykjavik truly cast a spell on fans of bewitching, guitar-driven classic and blues rock influences. The album opener, “Whispers”, clearly showcases the band’s musical progression without sacrificing their tried-and-true, retro-inspired sonic trademark. “Crystalized '' convinces with light blues influences, encircling the listener in enchanting guitar lines and quickly rising to the full extent of its power while evoking anecdotes of retro nostalgia. “Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind” takes its listener on a blistering ride through pounding drums, intense guitar solos and an undeniably catchy chorus, while tracks like “This One’s For You” represent a stunning blueprint in The Vintage Caravan’s musical universe with unconventional, surprisingly calm melodies and Óskar’s gripping, tranquil vocal power. In contrast, bold drumming merges with fast-paced riffs, enveloping an impressive galloping vortex and pronouncing tracks like “Dark Times” and “Said and Done” as top notch rock pieces. The softly plugging, atmospheric sound of album closer “Clarity” symbolizes the crowning culmination of a 60-minute journey through the eternal landscapes of Iceland and the poetic lyricism of the trio.

With their new studio-album, Monuments, and its captivating, stellar arrangements, these rising stars definitely know how to put their very own stamp on the retro rock wave. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Whispers"

"Crystallized"

"Can’t Get You Off My Mind"

"Dark Times"

"This One’s For You"

"Forgotten"

"Sharp Teeth"

"Hell"

"Torn In Two"

"Said & Done"

"Clarity"

“Sharp Teeth” video:

“Can’t Get You Off My Mind” video:

“Crystallized” video:

"Whispers" video:

The Vintage Caravan are:

Óskar Logi Ágústsson – lead vocals, electric guitar

Alexander Örn Númason – bass guitar, backing vocals

Stefán Ari Stefánsson – drums, percussion

(Photo - Hörður Sveinsson & Stefán Ari Stefánsson)