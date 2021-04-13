THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Release New Single And Music Video "Can't Get You Off My Mind"

Iceland's The Vintage Caravan will release their new album, Monuments, this Friday (April 16) via Napalm Records. The band have just released their truly catchy third single, “Can’t Get You Off My Mind”.

With their upcoming full-length, the band have inarguably catapulted themselves to the spearhead of the genre - critically acclaimed, they have created their own modern footprint and are more than ready to share their refreshing, guitar-heavy sound with all the disciples of the genre and the whole world.

Their new offering, “Can’t Get You Off My Mind”, takes its listener on a blistering ride through pounding drums, intense guitar solos and an undeniably catchy chorus, showcasing their ability to generate a potent and bold prog/psych rock sound-swirl. With their cinematic new video, the band not only displays their intoxicating soundscapes, but their vital sense of humor as well.

Watch the official video for “Can’t Get You Off My Mind” below.

Cast: Vilhelm Neto, Rakel Ýr Stefánsdóttir, Jón Björn Ríkarðsson and The Vintage Caravan. Director: Atli Þór Einarsson, Cinematographer: Bjarni Svanur Friðsteinsson, Costumes & design Maria-Magdalena Ianchis, Grip: Logi Sigursveinsson, Gaffer: Tristan Theodórsson, Makeup: Gabriella Vals and Producers: Atli Þór, Bjarni Svanur, Maria-Magdalena.

On 11 diverse tracks, these fast-rising musicians from Reykjavik truly cast a spell on fans of bewitching, guitar-driven classic and blues rock influences. The album opener, “Whispers”, clearly showcases the band’s musical progression without sacrificing their tried-and-true, retro-inspired sonic trademark. “Crystalized '' convinces with light blues influences, encircling the listener in enchanting guitar lines and quickly rising to the full extent of its power while evoking anecdotes of retro nostalgia. “Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind” takes its listener on a blistering ride through pounding drums, intense guitar solos and an undeniably catchy chorus, while tracks like “This One’s For You” represent a stunning blueprint in The Vintage Caravan’s musical universe with unconventional, surprisingly calm melodies and Óskar’s gripping, tranquil vocal power. In contrast, bold drumming merges with fast-paced riffs, enveloping an impressive galloping vortex and pronouncing tracks like “Dark Times” and “Said and Done” as top notch rock pieces. The softly plugging, atmospheric sound of album closer “Clarity” symbolizes the crowning culmination of a 60-minute journey through the eternal landscapes of Iceland and the poetic lyricism of the trio.

With their new studio-album, Monuments, and its captivating, stellar arrangements, these rising stars definitely know how to put their very own stamp on the retro rock wave.

Monuments will be available in North America in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Yellow/Red - limited to 300 copies

- Limited Diehard Edition - 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Multicolor Splatter + Patch, Slipmat - limited to 200 copies

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Whispers"

"Crystallized"

"Can’t Get You Off My Mind"

"Dark Times"

"This One’s For You"

"Forgotten"

"Sharp Teeth"

"Hell"

"Torn In Two"

"Said & Done"

"Clarity"

“Crystallized” video:

"Whispers" video:

The Vintage Caravan are:

Óskar Logi Ágústsson – lead vocals, electric guitar

Alexander Örn Númason – bass guitar, backing vocals

Stefán Ari Stefánsson – drums, percussion

(Photo - Hörður Sveinsson)