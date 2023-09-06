THE VINTAGE CARAVAN To Release The Monuments Tour (Live) Album In October; "Can’t Get You Off My Mind" Live Video Posted

Icelandic retro rock trio, The Vintage Caravan, announce their first live album, The Monuments Tour (Live), to be released on October 13 via Napalm Records.

Bringing back vintage rock with progressive influences, The Vintage Caravan has proven more than capable of creating their own trademark sound, presenting guitar driven classics merged with blues and rock. Today, the band unveil the live single, “Can’t Get You Off My Mind”, taking the listener on a blistering ride through pounding drums, intense guitar solos and an undeniably catchy chorus.

Known as an energetic live band, The Vintage Caravan has convinced thousands of fans after countless high-voltage live performances at festivals such as Roadburn, Wacken and Hellfest, touring with Opeth, and most recently on their latest Latin American headline tour. The Vintage Caravan create nostalgic nuances to get lost in, and with their upcoming first live album, they’ve finally captured the magic of their live performances on record.

Watch the live video for “Can’t Get You Off My Mind” below and catch The Vintage Caravan live on the second leg of The Monuments Tour.

With 13 diverse tracks taken from all throughout their discography, these youngbloods from Reykjavik take their fans on a psychedelic journey of bewitching, guitar-driven classic and blues rock influences. Starting off with the opener of their latest studio album, "Whispers" clearly showcases the band’s musical progression without sacrificing their tried-and-true sonic trademark. “Crystallized'' convinces with light blues influences, encircling the listener in enchanting guitar lines and quickly rising to the full extent of its power while evoking anecdotes of retro nostalgia. “On The Run” lures with an acoustic intro building up a catchy melody in the chorus that drives itself deep into the listener's head. Tracks like “Psychedelic Mushroom Man”, taken from their self-titled debut album released in 2011, represent a stunning blueprint in The Vintage Caravan’s musical universe with unconventional, skillfully created melodies and Óskar’s gripping, tranquil vocal power. In contrast, bold drumming merges with fast-paced riffs, enveloping an impressive galloping vortex like on the top-notch rock piece “Cocaine Sally” from their second album, while “Expand Your Mind” takes the listener on a splendid journey. The Icelanders close The Monuments Tour with the soft plugging, atmospheric sound of “Clarity” symbolizing the crowning culmination that showcases the full scope of their capabilities - delivering refreshing 70’s-inspired rock with a modern twist.

The Monuments Tour (Live) will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold marbled vinyl Red

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Monuments Tour (Live) tracklisting:

"Whispers"

"Crystallized"

"Reflections"

"Innerverse"

"Forgotten"

"Can’t Get You Off My Mind"

"Psychedelic Mushroom Man"

"Cocaine Sally"

"Hell"

"Babylon"

"On The Run"

"Expand Your Mind"

"Clarity"

"Can’t Get You Off My Mind" live video:

Lineup:

Óskar Logi Ágústsson - Vocals, Guitar

Alexander Örn Númason - Bass

Stefán Ari Stefánsson - Drums, Percussion

(Photo - Tjeerd Derkink)