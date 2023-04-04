THE WARNING Announce North American Error Tour; New Music Coming Soon

Returning to the road in the United States, hard rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, will headline their very own Error Tour this spring with new music coming soon. Support comes from Plush and Holy Wars, rounding out a dynamic package of 21st century rising rock talent.

This jaunt, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on April 30 in San Diego, CA at House of Blues, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 23 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA. A special fan pre-sale is live now, while general on-sale begins Friday, April 7 at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com or TheWarningBand.com/tour. Watch a video trailer below.

Error tour dates:

April

30 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

May

2 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

3 - The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

4 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

6 - U Fest (KUPD) - Phoenix, AZ*

8 - Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

11 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

12 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

13 - Buzzfest (KBUZ) - Woodlands, TX*

14 - Godsmack (KEGL) - Dallas, TX*

16 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

17 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

19 - Welcome to Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL*

21 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

22 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

23 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

* not a Live Nation date