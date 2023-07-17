THE WARNING Selected As Ambassadors For Pepsi Black Campaign

Pepsi Black has named The Warning as ambassadors for its new campaign, "¿A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?" This marks the first collaboration between the Monterrey, Mexico hard rock sister-trio and Pepsi. The campaign cements the band’s status as one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the music industry. Watch the commercial below.

The campaign "¿A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?" aims to celebrate those who take risks and break barriers. It's an invitation to step out of your comfort zone, challenge conventions, and dare to discover new flavors and sensations. The band notably join Mariana Bo as well as Lobo Estepario and RC of the Freestyle Master Series 2023 as brand ambassadors. Pepsi Black will support the three-piece on the road and with a bevy of content to be revealed soon.

The Warning notably just unleashed the single “More”, co-written by the band with Anton Delost (who also produced the track) and Niko Rubio. Listen to “More” here and watch the official music video below.

Catch The Warning live at the following shows:

August

10 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

11 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

12 - Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC

13 - The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

15 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Shelter - Detroit, MI

17 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

19 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

September

12 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN (with Guns N' Roses)

15 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL (with Guns N' Roses)

October

7 – Royal Center - Bogota, Columbia

10 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

21 – Teatro Diana – Guadalajara, Mexico

28 – Pepsi Center – CDMX, Mexico