THE WARNING Share New Single / Video “S!CK”

Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable next phase, the sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, unleash a brand new single and music video entitled “S!CK” via Lava Records / Republic Records. Listen here, and watch the video below.

Showcasing their evolution, the single shows a new side of the band, leaning into an evolved yet familiar sound.“Kill the silence. Till it makes me feel, till it makes me feel, till it makes me feel…SICK!” A hypnotic bridge takes hold punctuated by haunting harmonies only for the momentum to pick up with one last blast of energy. The accompanying video mirrors this ebb and flow of the song as it simultaneously captures the band in the throes of a powerhouse performance.

On the new track the band said: "'S!CK': A song about fearing that you never lived out your life and desperately wanting to live it."

Next up, The Warning hit the road including a stop on the high seas for the ShipRocked cruise February 4th-10th. In March, The Warning will perform at Mexico’s prestigious Pa’l Norte and Vive Latino Festivals, followed by a month-long full-scale European tour this spring. It kicks off in Madrid at Sala La Riviera on April 4th, canvases the continent, and concludes in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town on April 27th.

The tour marks the band’s return to Europe after their own 2023 run of sold out headline EU and UK dates, in addition to their monumental run supporting Muse and Royal Blood on their stadium tours. They also sold out shows across Mexico and South America, including their largest show to date in Mexico City at the infamous Pepsi Center.

Catch The Warning live at the following shows:

February

4-7 - Miami, FL - Shiprocked Cruise

March

17 - Mexico City, Mexico - Vive Latino Festival

31 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa’l Norte

April

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

5 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo

6 - Santiago De Compostela, Spain - Sala Capitol

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia

11 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory

16 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

17 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

18 - Paris, France - Alhambra

19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

22 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

23 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

25 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

26 - Cardiff, UK - Y Plas

27 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

July

13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

August

1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air Festival