THE WHO Announce Half-Speed Mastered Vinyl Editions Of The Who Sell Out & Tommy Albums

July 8 will see the release of the second in a series of half speed mastered studio albums from The Who; The Who Sell Out and Tommy.

These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.

Regarded as one of the most important albums of all time, Tommy is a rock opera about a Deaf Dumb and Blind Boy, which, when released in 1969, reached No. 2 in the U.K. charts and No. 7 in the U.S. The album contains songs such as “Pinball Wizard,” “The Acid Queen” & “I’m Free” and is packaged in the original sleeve artwork.

Released in 1967, The Who Sell Out was the third album released by the band and is revered for being one of the first concept albums, celebrating the short-lived pirate radio stations of the late 60s with its groundbreaking use of fake adverts and jingles between songs.

Highlights include such as “I Can See For Miles,” “Armenia City In The Sky” and “Tattoo,” and as with Tommy, it has been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley from the original tapes and is housed in its original sleeve with obi and certificate of authenticity.

Pre-order The Who Sell Out here, and Tommy here.

The Who Sell Out tracklisting:

Side 1

"Armenia City In The Sky"

"Heinz Baked Beans"

"Mary Anne With The Shaky Hand"

"Odorono"

"Tattoo"

"Our Love Was"

"I Can See For Miles"

Side 2

"Can’t Reach You"

"Medac"

"Relax"

"Silas Stingy"

"Sunrise"

"Rael (1 And 2)"

Tommy tracklisting:

Side 1

"Overture"

"It’s A Boy"

"1921"

"Amazing Journey"

"Sparks"

"The Hawker"

Side 2

"Christmas"

"Cousin Kevin"

"The Acid Queen"

"Underture"

Side 3

"Do You Think It’s Alright?"

"Fiddle About"

"Pinball Wizard"

"There’s A Doctor"

"Go To The Mirror!"

"Tommy, Can You Hear Me?"

"Smash The Mirror"

"Sensation"

Side 4

"Miracle Cure"

"Sally Simpson"

"I’m Free"

"Welcome"

"Tommy’s Holiday Camp"

"We’re Not Going To Take It"

(Photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)