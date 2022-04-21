THE WHO Announce Special Guests For The Who Hits Back! 2022 North American Tour

Legendary rock band, The Who, have announced an exciting lineup of special guests to join them on The Who Hits Back! Tour.

The Who have raised the bar once again on their incredible legacy by inviting a wide range of special guest artists to join on the tour: Texas rockers Los Lonely Boys, the hard rocking band fronted by the lead guitarist/songwriter from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs, singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson, British (female-led) rock band The Wild Things, Americana soul singer Amythyst Kiah, singer/songwriter (founder of Barenaked Ladies) Steven Page, and opening for one night at the Bethel Woods show Willie Nile.

The iconic band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to US venues two years after their acclaimed Moving On! Tour, who wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates. The Who Hits Back! Tour will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off April 22 in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live for its spring leg, and returns in the fall on October 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. The Who Hits Back! Tour winds down with two shows in Las Vegas, NV on November 4 + 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The Who Hits Back! Tour will feature the Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder,passionately delivering The Who’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO.

Produced by Live Nation, The Who’s North American The Who Hits Back! Tour will deliver their indelible brand of powerhouse rock through 28 cities.

Tour dates:

April

22 - Hard Rock Live - Ft. Hollywood, FL (with Leslie Mendelson)

24 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL (with Leslie Mendelson)

27 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL (with Leslie Mendelson)

30 - New Orleans Jazz Festival

May

3 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX (with Amythyst Kiah)

5 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX (with Los Lonely Boys)

8 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX (with Los Lonely Boys)

10 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, TX (with Los Lonely Boys)

13 - FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN (with TBA)

15 - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH (with TBA)

18 - TD Garden - Boston, MA (with Amythyst Kiah)

20 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA (with Amythyst Kiah)

23 - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C. (with Amythyst Kiah)

26 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY (with The Wild Things)

28 - Bethel Woods Center of the Arts - Bethel, NY (with Willie Nile)

October

2 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON (with Steven Page)

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI (with Steven Page)

7 - UBS Arena - Elmont, NY (with Steven Page)

9 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH (with Steven Page)

12 - United Center - Chicago, IL (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

14 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

17 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

20 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

22 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

26 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

November

1 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA (with Mike Campbell And The Dirty Knobs)

4 - Dolby Live - Las Vegas, NV (with The Wild Things)

5 - Dolby Live - Las Vegas, NV (with The Wild Things)

(Photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)