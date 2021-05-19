THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Announces First Dates For 2021 Solo Tour
The Who singer, Roger Daltrey, has announced that he and members of The Who touring band will be on the road in late summer 2021, performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits.
So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow.
Dates:
August
21 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - Stateline, NV
September
1 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Spokane, WA
3 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA
For tickets, head here.