December 19, 2022, an hour ago

THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Announces Florida Solo Show In February

The Who singer Roger Daltrey and his band will be appearing at Hard Rock Live Hollywood at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL on Monday, February 20. General on-sale starts Tuesday, December 20, at 10 AM. EST.

Fans can access the venue pre-sale today 12 Noon, EST through Seminole-Hard Rock  Hollywood’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All seats are reserved. Tickets at myhrl.com. Please use the code PINBALL to access the pre-sale on Monday December 19.



