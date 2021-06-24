THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Cancels 2021 Solo Tour - "I Was Confident That Things Would Be Back To Normal By August"

The Who singer, Roger Daltrey, has announced he has cancelled his US solo dates, originally scheduled for August and September.

Says Daltrey: "When I booked these shows several months ago I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA, I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows. I hope to re-book them in the near future, and to those of you who have bought tickets, please accept my sincere apologies. I do appreciate your support and can't wait to get back to work once the time is right."

