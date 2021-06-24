THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Cancels 2021 Solo Tour - "I Was Confident That Things Would Be Back To Normal By August"
June 24, 2021, 8 minutes ago
The Who singer, Roger Daltrey, has announced he has cancelled his US solo dates, originally scheduled for August and September.
Says Daltrey: "When I booked these shows several months ago I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA, I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows. I hope to re-book them in the near future, and to those of you who have bought tickets, please accept my sincere apologies. I do appreciate your support and can't wait to get back to work once the time is right."