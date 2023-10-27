THE WHO - Half-Speed Mastered Editions Of Quadrophenia And The Who By Numbers To Arrive In February

February 2, 2024, see the release of the third in a series of half-speed mastered studio albums from The Who; Quadrophenia and The Who By Numbers.

These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.

First released in October 1973, Quadrophenia is the sixth studio album by The Who. The band’s second Rock Opera, often regarded by many as the Who’s best album, features songs “Love Reign O’er Me,” “5.15” and the epic “Drowned.” The album delves into the intricate story of Jimmy, and coming to terms with life head on. The announcement of the Quadrophenia Half Speed Master falls on the 50th anniversary of the album.

The Who By Numbers is the seventh studio album by The Who, produced by Glynn Johns and released in October 1975. A powerhouse record, the album reached Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic. The album contains songs such as “Slip Kid” and “Squeeze Box.”

(Photo - Graham Hughes)