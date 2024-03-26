THE WHO's Pete Townshend - "AC/DC Made 50 Albums, But All Their Albums Were The Same"

Pete Townshend claims that AC/DC’s studio albums all sound “the same” and The Who always had a different approach to their music, reports Planet Radio.

In a new interview with New York Times, Townshend was asked if he still wants to release new music with The Who. Answering in the affirmative, he said: "I do and I think I will. It feels to me like there’s one thing The Who can do, and that’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die."

Explaining that he’s been busy writing, Townshend admitted he doesn’t get much enjoyment from performing live with The Who.

"I don’t get much of a buzz from performing with the Who,” he said. “If I’m really honest, I’ve been touring for the money. My idea of an ordinary lifestyle is pretty elevated. I’ve been immensely creative and productive throughout that period, but I haven’t felt the need to put it out.

"And if I can make it personal, I don’t care whether you like it or not. When White City came out (in 1985) and the sales were so slow, I thought, 'Screw this'. Nobody wanted me as I was — they wanted the old Pete."

Taking a cheeky swipe at AC/DC he continued: "AC/DC made 50 albums, but all their albums were the same. It wasn’t the way The Who worked. We were an ideas band."

In other Who news, frontman Roger Daltrey will be returning to North America on a special solo tour this June, presenting a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience, kicking off this very exclusive set of shows on 12 June at Virginia’s renowned Wolf Trap at Filene Center. The nine-city run will continue throughout the month of June (see dates below), wrapping on 29 June at The Pavilion at Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois.

Special guests for the much-anticipated performances include Grammy-nominated Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall and acclaimed, offbeat singer/songwriter Dan Bern. The unique venues and amphitheaters Daltrey has chosen for his summer run will showcase Roger’s acoustic interpretations of his extraordinary canon of Who songs and solo work, supported by a hand-picked ensemble of musicians. Simon Townshend: Guitar and backing vocals; Billy Nicholls: Mandolin and backing vocals; Jody Linscott: Percussion; Doug Boyle: Guitar; John Hogg : Bass and backing vocals; Katie Jacoby: Violin and backing vocals; Steve Weston: Harmonica; Geraint Watkins: Keyboards/accordion; Scott Devours: Drums.

Daltrey’s return to the States follows The Who’s incredibly successful The Who Hits Back! US tour of 2022, with the band’s incomparable frontman drawing praise from all media platforms. The charismatic singer also brought a highly successful solo tour to the States in 2018 via a 10-city run that showcased The Who’s legendary rock opera Tommy, supported by full orchestral backing. Never content to rest on his laurels, the adventurous artist will continue to peel back the layers on his upcoming June tour, excited about expressing more musical shades of his solo palette, which he has generously shared with audiences in the US and beyond throughout his career.

Also known to be one of rock’s more candid, straight-shooters, the working-class Daltrey (originally from London’s Shepherd’s Bush) will answer questions from the audience during the shows, sharing anecdotes and offering up uniquely tailored renditions of songs seldom performed live either by The Who or Daltrey.

In crafting this completely new show set to kick off in June 2024, Daltrey looks forward to unveiling one of his more intimate and unique stage shows, an up close and personal gift to his fans that highlights Who rarities, solo hits, and other songs from his incredible near 60-year career.

Roger Daltrey, CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust’s Honorary Patron and co-founder of Teen Cancer America (with Pete Townshend) recently added harmonica to a historic recording. On March 15, Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler released a new, special recording of his anthemic composition, "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" featuring over 60 of the finest rock performers ever assembled on one iconic track, including members of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dire Straits, The Who, Pink Floyd, Queen, Black Sabbath, The Shadows, Rush, Guns N’ Roses, and many more. The milestone release, currently available to order here, will raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust in the UK and Teen Cancer America in the US.

Tour dates:

June

12 Wolf Trap, Filene Center, Vienna, VA*

14 OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON*

16 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY*

18 The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY*

20 Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA*

22 Tanglewood, The Koussevitzky Music Shed, Lenox, MA*

25 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Detroit, MI**

27 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN**

29 The Pavilion at Ravinia, Highland Park, IL*

* with KT Tunstall

** with Dan Bern