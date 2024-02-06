THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Explains How ELVIS PRESLEY Inspired Him To Build His Own Guitar - "If You Want Something That Bad, You'll Do It"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, The Who frontman, Roger Daltrey, talks with Dan Rather about his early musical influences, including the impact Elvis Presley had on him.

Mercury Studios will release the first official audio companion of Live At Shea Stadium 1982 on March 1.

Previously released on DVD and Blu-ray in June 2015, The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Kenney Jones) delivered both classic tracks and rarely performed songs: “Pinball Wizard,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “My Generation,” “Substitute,” “Who Are You,” “I Can’t Explain,” “See Me Feel Me,” “Baba O’Riley,” and many more.

The tour promoted the 1982 album, It’s Hard, and the set list was comprised of several tracks from that album, some of which the band would only play live on this tour.

The Who’s 1982 North American tour was their last to feature Kenney Jones on drums and the band did not tour again until 1989. This recording features the show from the second of their two nights at New York’s Shea Stadium and was recorded on October 13th 1982.

Tracklisting

3LP:

Side 1:

"Substitute"

"I Can’t Explain"

"Dangerous"

"Sister Disco"

"The Quiet One"

Side 2:

"It’s Hard"

"Eminence Front"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Baba O’Riley"

Side 3:

"I’m One"

"The Punk And The Godfather"

"Drowned"

"Tattoo"

Side 4:

"Cry If You Want"

"Who Are You"

"Pinball Wizard"

"See Me Feel Me"

Side 5:

"Love Reign O’er Me"

"Long Live Rock"

"Won’t Get Fooled Again"

Side 6:

"Young Man Blues"

"Naked Eye"

"I Saw Her Standing There"

"Summertime Blues"

"Twist And Shout"

2CD:

CD1:

"Substitute"

"I Can’t Explain"

"Dangerous"

"Sister Disco"

"The Quiet One"

"It’s Hard"

"Eminence Front"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Baba O’Riley"

"I’m One"

"The Punk And The Godfather"

"Drowned"

"Tattoo"

"Cry If You Want"

CD2:

"Who Are You"

"Pinball Wizard"

"See Me Feel Me"

"Love Reign O’er Me"

"Long Live Rock"

"Won’t Get Fooled Again"

"Young Man Blues"

"Naked Eye"

"I Saw Her Standing There"

"Summertime Blues"

"Twist And Shout"