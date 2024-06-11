THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Says The Internet Has Ruined Live Shows For Him - "There’s No Surprises Left With Concerts These Days, ’Cause Everybody Wants To See The Setlist... I’m Fu@king Sick Of It"

Roger Daltrey - legendary rock icon and co-founder of one of music’s most inspirational and influential forces, The Who, has returned to North America on a special solo tour, presenting a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience. The nine-city run continues throughout the month of June (see dates below), wrapping on 29 June at The Pavilion at Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois.

“I’ve done all those years with The Who, and I’ve done my solo stuff and charity gigs and all that,” Daltrey tells Billboard. “I just want to branch out and do something different, where I’ve got different instrumentation and I can stop using tape loops. It just creates a whole new sound and allows me the freedom as a singer to put some other people’s songs in I’ve been fond of over the years. It’s gonna be quite interesting. I’m just determined to enjoy myself and explore the freedom I’ve got to do what I want to do on this tour, and let’s see where it ends up.”

“I’m not gonna talk about songs,” Daltrey says. “Too many people reveal songs. There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ’cause everybody wants to see the setlist. I’m f–king sick of it. The Internet’s ruined the live shows for me. Who wants to know what’s coming next? People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.”

One song Daltrey expects to perform is The Who opus “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” but, he adds, “We don’t use a tape loop for the instrumentation. We do it on real instruments. It just takes it off the rails and gives me more room as a singer.” That said, Daltrey notes, “I’m not gonna do the scream. I’m gonna get the f–king audience to do the scream. I’ve done that scream for 55 years, and I’ve had enough of it. I don’t even want to try it now; it’s brutal on the vocal cords. They can do the scream, and I’ll do everything else. I’m more into singing these days. At the age of 80, I think I deserve to be.”

Special guests for the much-anticipated performances include Grammy-nominated Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall and acclaimed, offbeat singer/songwriter Dan Bern. The unique venues and amphitheaters Daltrey has chosen for his summer run will showcase Roger’s acoustic interpretations of his extraordinary canon of Who songs and solo work, supported by a hand-picked ensemble of musicians. Simon Townshend: Guitar and backing vocals; Billy Nicholls: Mandolin and backing vocals; Jody Linscott: Percussion; Doug Boyle: Guitar; John Hogg : Bass and backing vocals; Katie Jacoby: Violin and backing vocals; Steve Weston: Harmonica; Geraint Watkins: Keyboards/accordion; Scott Devours: Drums.

Tour dates:

June

12 Wolf Trap, Filene Center, Vienna, VA*

14 OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON*

16 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY*

18 The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY*

20 Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA*

22 Tanglewood, The Koussevitzky Music Shed, Lenox, MA*

25 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Detroit, MI**

27 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN**

29 The Pavilion at Ravinia, Highland Park, IL*

* with KT Tunstall

** with Dan Bern