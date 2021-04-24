THE WHO - The Story And Unboxing Of The Who Sell Out Super Deluxe Edition With Professor Of Rock (Video)

In the clip below, Professor of Rock unboxes The Who Sell Out Super Deluxe Edition and tells the history behind this incredible concept album with the stories behind key songs, including their top 10 US hit “I Can See For Miles”. This was when Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle and Keith Moon were at their most creative.

The Who Sell Out is the third studio album from The Who, released on December 15th, 1967. A concept album, The Who Sell Out is structured as a collection of unrelated songs interspersed with fake commercials and public service announcements, including the second track "Heinz Baked Beans". The album purports to be a broadcast by pirate radio station Radio London. The reference to "selling out" was an intended irony, as the Who had been making real commercials during that period of their career, some of which are included as bonus tracks on the remastered CD.

The Who Sell Out has received widespread acclaim from critics, some of whom viewed it as the Who's best record. It has also frequently been featured on all-time lists of the best albums, including Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.





Tracklist:

"Armenia City in the Sky"

"Heinz Baked Beans"

"Mary Anne with the Shaky Hand"

"Odorono"

"Tattoo"

"Our Love Was"

"I Can See for Miles"

"Can't Reach You"

"Medac"

"Relax"

"Silas Stingy"

"Sunrise"

"Rael (1 and 2)"