THE WHO Thought ROGER DALTREY Had A Fistfight With Their Engineer When They First Heard This 1971 Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Coming up... this song was written to be part of a rock opera that legendary guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who wanted to make into a film, but he couldn’t get it off the ground so he threw it on his band’s next album, which happened to be the all time classic, Who’s Next! It became one of the most powerful rock anthems ever. So powerful that the legend’s iconic scream was so piercing when the band first heard it they thought their singer Roger Daltrey had gotten into a fistfight with the engineer. It’s a song that is about a revolution but unfortunately, life has now imitated art because the lesson in this song has still not been learned 50 years later… We need to figure this out now! The story of the 70s classic 'Won’t Get Fooled Again' by The Who is next!"