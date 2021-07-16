THE WILDHEARTS Release New Single; Audio Streaming

The Wildhearts have released a brand new single, "Sort Your Fucking Shit Out", the second single taken from the album 21st Century Love Songs, out September 3 via Graphite Records. Listen below, and purchase/stream here.

“We all have habits or irritating behavioural patterns that we know we ought to quit. Whether it’s smoking, drinking/eating too much or simply having a shit temper, at some point we point the finger at ourselves. This song is about that moment, giving yourself a bollocking. It’s important to give yourself a stern talking to. Unless your problem is talking to yourself, of course. In which case you probably ignore this advise.” exclaims Ginger Wildheart.

With The Wildhearts classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny still holding strong this creatively brilliant band who helped change the landscape of British rock through the 90’s are showing no sign of slowing down.

21st Century Love Songs is the follow up to Renaissance Men, their highest charting album since 1994’s P.H.U.Q, which debuted at #11. To pre-order and pre-save 21st Century Love Songs, head here.

Tracklisting:

"21st Century Love Songs"

"Remember These Days"

"Splitter"

"Institutional Submission"

"Sleepaway"

"You Do You"

"Sort Your Fucking Shit Out"

"Directions"

"A Physical Exorcism"

"My Head Wants Me Dead"

“Remember These Days”:

To celebrate the release of 21st Century Love Songs, The Wildhearts play an 18 date UK tour. The tour will start in Cardiff on September 3rd and concludes in Southampton on September 25th. Their incendiary live performances over the last few years have seen the band’s popularity hit new heights as The Wildhearts continue to cement their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands the UK has ever produced.

Tickets and details here.