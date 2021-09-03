THE WILDHEARTS Release "Splitter" Video To Celebrate Release Of 21st Century Love Songs Album

The Wildhearts have released their new album, 21st Century Love Songs, via Graphite Records. To celebrate the album release, The Wildhearts unveil a brand new video for "Splitter", which can be found below.

“'Splitter' was the first song that I wrote for the new album. The one where I thought, "Oh fuck, I can hear us playing that, it's gonna be filthy, especially live". I sent the riff to Ritch straight away, as I always do when I get an idea I'm excited about, and he was into it right off the bat. That's the thing with new Wildhearts songs, until there's a big, dirty riff in the bag you can't move on and write the rest of the album. It all starts with a righteous riff and some shouting. And I hope it always begins that way. If you ain't got the riffs then you ain't got shit,” explains Ginger Wildheart.

With The Wildhearts classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny still holding strong this creatively brilliant band who helped change the landscape of British rock through the 90’s are showing no sign of slowing down.

21st Century Love Songs is the follow up to Renaissance Men, their highest charting album since 1994’s P.H.U.Q, which debuted at #11. Order and save 21st Century Love Songs, head here.

Tracklisting:

"21st Century Love Songs"

"Remember These Days"

"Splitter"

"Institutional Submission"

"Sleepaway"

"You Do You"

"Sort Your Fucking Shit Out"

"Directions"

"A Physical Exorcism"

"My Head Wants Me Dead"

"Sleepaway" video:

"Sort Your Fucking Shit Out":

“Remember These Days”:

To celebrate the release of 21st Century Love Songs, The Wildhearts play an 18 date UK tour. The tour will start in Cardiff today, September 3, and concludes in Southampton on September 25. Their incendiary live performances over the last few years have seen the band’s popularity hit new heights as The Wildhearts continue to cement their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands the UK has ever produced.

Tickets and details here.