THE WILDHEARTS Sorting Things Out

Sort Your F*cking S*it Out is the new track from The Wildhearts. The song is off The Wildhearts' upcoming 10th studio album, 21st Century Love Songs, which will be released on September 3rd. It comes after the release of Remember These Days, last month. The album is the follow-up to Renaissance Men, Classic Rock's favourite album of 2019, where fans can enjoy hours of entertainment while listening to those tracks.

Speaking of Remember These Days, Ginger (actual name David Walls) of The Wildhearts observed that sometimes inspiration strikes at just the perfect time. “One afternoon, I was sitting blackout drunk in front of a picture of me and CJ on stage having a good time. We hadn't performed live in almost a year, and I was starting to miss it even more. As a result, I began creating this song.” He remarked that he never writes while inebriated. “I'm sure I've done it a half-dozen times in my life. But the photo made me cry because it reminded me of how much fun we used to have, even in the bad old days. It inspired me to capture these events because, who knows, maybe one day we'll look back on them and only recall the good things.”

Musically and sonically, this is pure Wildhearts, sounding like a continuation of what we heard on Renaissance Men and Diagnosis – a heavy dose of grit mixed with some delicate harmonies, and an angular noise combining with a lot of bounce. A handful of the band's typical tone and riff swaps propel the song forward, with a colossal bass riff midway through demonstrating Danny's uncanny ability to sound as terrific as he ever has. Then, the song closes with another prime sing-and-bounce-along passage.

Sort Your F*cking S*it Out finds The Wildhearts on top form, with a Stiff Little Fingers-inspired intro giving way to a verse and chorus that compete for musical supremacy. There are key changes, as Ginger Wildheart sounds like he's about to slit his throat. Everything sounds triumphant, although it'll probably take a succession of creative cuts before it gets played on the radio.

According to Ginger, we all have habits or annoying behavioural patterns that we know we should break. We all blame ourselves for something, whether smoking, drinking, overeating, or simply having a bad temper. “Giving yourself a b*llocking is the subject of this song. You must give yourself a hard time. Unless, of course, your issue is talking to yourself. In that scenario, you should probably disregard this advice.”

The title of the album, 21st Century Love Songs, is a sarcastic stab at how online porn and social media have changed love from a private delight to a public fake, Ginger explains of the CD. “Everyone knows everything, or at least far too much, about everyone else. As a result, romance, as we once knew it, is no longer relevant.” Ginger Wildheart adds Renaissance Men reminded me of our first album, Earth vs. The Wildhearts. “Because no one knew how the audience and press would react, it was all-out rock and roll, and f*ck 'em if they didn't like it.”

“Going in for 21st Century Love Songs reminded me of our second album, PHUQ, where we were allowed to stretch our creative muscles and show the world what we're capable of. This time, we simmered the songs until they were completely ready. Then, we let the album's concept speak for itself.” This album has a subtlety to it that people don't generally identify with The Wildhearts and a sense of adventure in the songs' unconventional arrangements. When we abandon the rule book and follow our instincts, this is when I become a fan of the band. This is the band's sound in their natural habitat: sarcastic, fun, angry, proud, experimental, and combative, all wrapped up in a vast f*ck you.

On April 17, the Wildhearts debuted Splitter, a new song from the album, during a live stream performance that also included more than 90 minutes of interviews with the band, conducted by Frank Turner, and a 47-minute cooking instruction from CJ Wildheart. To support the album, the band has also announced an 18-date UK tour in September/October.

Any Wildhearts fan will tell you that Ginger and the gang are the UK's most underappreciated band. Despite a sizable hardcore fan base and a back library that would put any modern band in the same category to shame, the band has never truly made it big in the commercial sense. But who cares if you're one of those extreme fans who knows everything?

The Wildhearts' legendary line-up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny is still going strong, indicating that this creatively brilliant band, which helped reshape the face of British rock in the 1990s, is not slowing down. 21st Century Love Songs will be released on CD and vinyl, as well as a special limited-edition red vinyl. While supplies last, signed photocards will be included with each format, as well as t-shirt bundles from the band's website.