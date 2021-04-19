THE WILDHEARTS To Release New Studio Album In September 2021

The Wildhearts are proud to announce the release of 21st Century Love Songs, their brand new full-length studio album on September 3rd through Graphite Records. 21st Century Love Songs is the follow up to Renaissance Men, their highest charting album since 1994’s P.H.U.Q, which debuted at #11.

Ginger Wildheart: "Renaissance Men reminded me of our first album, Earth Vs The Wildhearts. No one knew how the fans and press would receive it, so it was balls-to-the-wall rock and fuck 'em if they don't like it. Going in again, for 21st Century Love Songs, naturally reminded me of our second album, PHUQ, where we got to flex our creative muscle, and show everyone what we're capable of. This time we let the songs simmer until absolutely ready. We let the theme of the album present itself. There's a subtlety to this album, something that people don't often associate with The Wildhearts, and a sense of adventure in the unorthodox arrangements of the songs. This is where I become a fan of the band, when we ditch the rule book and just follow our instinct. Sarcastic, fun, angry, proud, experimental and belligerent, all wrapped up in a big 'fuck you', this is the sound of the band in their natural habitat. This time we're in control."

With The Wildhearts classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny still holding strong this creatively brilliant band who helped change the landscape of British rock through the '90s are showing no sign of slowing down.

21st Century Love Songs will be available in usual CD and vinyl formats plus an exclusive limited edition red vinyl.There’s also signed photocards with each format whilst stock lasts, as well as T-Shirt bundles available from the band’s webstore.

To celebrate the release of 21st Century Love Songs, The Wildhearts play an 18 date UK tour. The tour will start in Cardiff on September 3rd and concludes in Southampton on September 25th. Their incendiary live performances over the last few years have seen the band’s popularity hit new heights as The Wildhearts continue to cement their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands the UK has ever produced.

UK tour dates:

September

3 - Tramshed - Cardiff

4 - SWX - Bristol

5 - Phoenix - Exeter

6 - Cheese & Grain - Frome

8 - Academy 2 - Manchester

9 - Electric Ballroom - London

10 - Waterfront - Norwich

11 - Chalk - Brighton

12 - Madding Crowd - Bournemouth

15 - KKs Steel Mill - Wolverhampton

16 - Guildhall - Gloucester

17 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle

18 - Sylus - Leeds

20 - Mac Arts - Galashiels

21 - Tolbooth - Stirling

22 - The Lemon Tree - Aberdeen

24 - Foundry - Sheffield

25 - Engine Rooms - Southampton