THE WINERY DOGS Debut "Stars" Music Video
June 29, 2023, an hour ago
The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - have released a video for "Stars", featured on the band's critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, released back in February 3 via the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). Watch the clip below:
The Winery Dogs' III album can be ordered here.
III tracklisting:
"Xanadu"
"Mad World"
"Breakthrough"
"Rise"
"Stars"
"The Vengeance"
"Pharaoh"
"Gaslight"
"Lorelei"
"The Red Wine"
"Breakthrough" video:
"Xanadu" video:
"Mad World" video:
The Winery Dogs’ tour itinerary, as well as ticket and VIP package info, can be found on the band’s official website, here.
(Photo - Travis Shinn)