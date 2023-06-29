THE WINERY DOGS Debut "Stars" Music Video

The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - have released a video for "Stars", featured on the band's critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, released back in February 3 via the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). Watch the clip below:

The Winery Dogs' III album can be ordered here.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"

"Mad World"

"Breakthrough"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"The Vengeance"

"Pharaoh"

"Gaslight"

"Lorelei"

"The Red Wine"

"Breakthrough" video:

"Xanadu" video:

"Mad World" video:

The Winery Dogs’ tour itinerary, as well as ticket and VIP package info, can be found on the band’s official website, here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)