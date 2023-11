THE WINERY DOGS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Tokyo Show Streaming

The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - performed at the Ebisu Garden Hall in Tokyo, Japan on November 17th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Gaslight"

"Xanadu"

"Captain Love"

"Hot Streak"

"Desire"

"Mad World"

"Stars"

"Damaged"

- drum solo -

"The Other Side"

- bass solo -

"The Red Wine"

"I'm No Angel"

"Oblivion"

"Lorelei" (intro)

"Regret"

"Elevate"

The Winery Dogs released their critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, in February 2023 via the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). It can be ordered here.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"

"Mad World"

"Breakthrough"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"The Vengeance"

"Pharaoh"

"Gaslight"

"Lorelei"

"The Red Wine"

"Breakthrough" video:

"Xanadu" video:

"Mad World" video: