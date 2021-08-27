THE WINERY DOGS Get Back To Working On New Music

On August 26th, guitarist Richie Kotzen revealed that he and his Winery Dogs bandmates Mike Portnoy (drums) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are back to work writing new material. Check out the Instagram post below.

In a recent interview with Tulsa Music Stream, Billy Sheehan commented on The Winery Dogs getting back together in July to work on new music.

Sheehan: "We weren't killing ourselves, but we were working hard. We've got about eight or 10 things ready to go. We're gonna go back and do it again at the end of this month for another session, and if at that point we feel we've got a great record, in our humble opinion, we will go ahead. If not, we'll write some more."