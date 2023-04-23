THE WINERY DOGS Return To The UK, Europe In October / November 2023
The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - have extended their current tour with the following announcement:
"EU / UK… as promised, here is the 2nd Paw for Oct / Nov 202III!!! All ticket links and VIP packages are available at TheWineryDogs.com." Confirmed dates are as listed:
October
3 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
4 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
6 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
7 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory
8 - Norwich, England - Epic Studios
10 - Paris, France - Bataclan
11 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgam
15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
18 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal
19 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum
24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Acropolis
27 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
28 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
29 - Ljubjana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
November
1 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
4 - Osnabruck, Germany - Rosenhof Osnabruck
5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
The Winery Dogs released their third album, appropriately titled III, in February 2023.
III tracklisting:
"Xanadu"
"Mad World"
"Breakthrough"
"Rise"
"Stars"
"The Vengeance"
"Pharaoh"
"Gaslight"
"Lorelei"
"The Red Wine"
"Xanadu" video:
"Mad World" video:
(Photo - Travis Shinn)