THE WINERY DOGS Return To The UK, Europe In October / November 2023

April 23, 2023, 37 minutes ago

news the winery dogs hard rock

The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - have extended their current tour with the following announcement:

"EU / UK… as promised, here is the 2nd Paw for Oct / Nov 202III!!! All ticket links and VIP packages are available at TheWineryDogs.com." Confirmed dates are as listed:

October 
3 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
4 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
6 - Manchester, England - Academy 2 
7 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory 
8 - Norwich, England - Epic Studios 
10 - Paris, France - Bataclan
11 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgam
15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
18 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal 
19 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol 
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum
24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono
25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Acropolis
27 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
28 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
29 - Ljubjana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

November
1 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage 
4 - Osnabruck, Germany - Rosenhof Osnabruck 
5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

The Winery Dogs released their third album, appropriately titled III, in February 2023.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"
"Mad World"
"Breakthrough"
"Rise"
"Stars"
"The Vengeance"
"Pharaoh"
"Gaslight"
"Lorelei"
"The Red Wine"

"Xanadu" video:

"Mad World" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)

 



