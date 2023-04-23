THE WINERY DOGS Return To The UK, Europe In October / November 2023

The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - have extended their current tour with the following announcement:

"EU / UK… as promised, here is the 2nd Paw for Oct / Nov 202III!!! All ticket links and VIP packages are available at TheWineryDogs.com." Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

3 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

6 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

7 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory

8 - Norwich, England - Epic Studios

10 - Paris, France - Bataclan

11 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgam

15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal

19 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum

24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Acropolis

27 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

28 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

29 - Ljubjana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

November

1 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

4 - Osnabruck, Germany - Rosenhof Osnabruck

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

The Winery Dogs released their third album, appropriately titled III, in February 2023.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"

"Mad World"

"Breakthrough"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"The Vengeance"

"Pharaoh"

"Gaslight"

"Lorelei"

"The Red Wine"

"Xanadu" video:

"Mad World" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)