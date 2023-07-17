THE WINERY DOGS' RICHIE KOTZEN Guests On AXS TV's "Rock & Tell"; Video

AXS TV has released the new video below, in which The Winery Dogs vocalist / guitarist, Richie Kotzen, shows off his impressive collection of marionettes and oddities, his signature Fender Stratocaster, and one of his most beloved songwriting tools, "The Most Brilliant Thoughts Of All Time," on the new episode of Rock & Tell.

The Winery Dogs - also featuring bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy - released their aptly named third album, III, back in February via the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). Order here.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"

"Mad World"

"Breakthrough"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"The Vengeance"

"Pharaoh"

"Gaslight"

"Lorelei"

"The Red Wine"

"Stars" video:

"Breakthrough" video:

"Xanadu" video:

"Mad World" video:

The Winery Dogs’ tour itinerary, as well as ticket and VIP package info, can be found on the band’s official website, here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)