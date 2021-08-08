The World’s Biggest Music Festivals

Events all around the world are starting to open back up at return to full capacity once again as sporting events have led the way particularly in parts of the world like Australia where counter-measures for the pandemic put the country in a very strong position and let big events flood with betting information for Australia for those able to return to stadiums. Another big option finding a return is within music festivals as some of the biggest in the world have already outlined plans to get underway once more, but which are the biggest and are they looking to return in 2021?

Donauinselfest – This biggest open-air music festival in the world attracts three million people every year and with something that really sets it apart from other huge music festivals – it’s free. The event itself takes part on an island in the middle of the Danube River in Vienna and the 2021 event looks to return to that – in 2020 there had been a change that saw a double decker bus tour around Vienna over 80 days to deliver concerts on a smaller scale, and that bus will return for 2021, but the island will also become available for the 3 days too and the event will welcome back the huge number of guests it attracts each year. The event has attracted big A-listers in the past, so definitely worth checking out if it’s something that you haven’t heard of before, or something you may be interested in.

Montreal International Jazz Festival – Another big open-air musical festival, and another one that is largely free too as only a few of the events have any cost. Taking place in Montreal, this festival attracts over two million people every year and takes place around a similar time as the previous entry, towards the middle of September. If you’re a fan of jazz and want some great live music, this is the option for you, and for now it certainly looks as if the event will go ahead without delay in 2021.

Pol’and’Rock – Formerly known as the Poland Woodstock, this event has attracted over 750,000 attendees in the past as another huge open-air event – whilst the event has been free in the past, there had been the introduction of a cost of just PLN 49 (around $12) in order to put COVID measures in place, but still remains much cheaper than some of the other biggest festivals in the world. This years event took place at the end of July and went off to some great success, and did so with all of the protections in place for attendees too, and certainly a huge festival worth checking out for a big summer event next year.