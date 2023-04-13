THE ZOMBIES Hit #1 With This Classic After They Broke Up, So A Promoter Launched A Fake Version Of The Band; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock is back with a new video, which can be viewed below. A message follows...

"Coming up, an all-time rock hit is put under the microscope by the entire band and this one has so many layers to it. 'Time Of The Season' by The Zombies was released in 1969, going into the 1970s, and it was the perfect song as the psychedelic 60s bled into the excessive 70s, and it has so many backstories. First of all, It didn’t become a hit until a year after the band had actually broken up. Its unique handclaps and audible breathing made it one of the most unique million-selling hits ever and it contained a phrase that would become part of our everyday vernacular... 'Who’s Your Daddy'... then the label was ready to give up on the legendary album the song came from, Odessey And Oracle… it was saved at the last minute, but even then the record’s title was misspelled and it still hasn’t been corrected. Then to add insult to injury, when the song hit the top of the charts, with the band broken up a promoter put out a fake version of the band and began to tell people the lead singer had died. The lead singer, Colin Bluntstone, found out about his own death when reading the paper. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."