THEM Release New Single "Encore"; Fear City Album Teased For Fall 2022

Them is back with a new single, and news of their next full-length studio effort.

With KK Fossor finally being defeated by The Crimson Corpse at the tail end of Return To Hemmersmoor, his maniacal assistant, Remsen, continues to live out his remaining days on earth always focused on his final task at hand... Remsen must continue his bloodline!

KK is now dead... Or is he? Remsen thought he had heard a bell ring as he left the gravesite.

"Encore" (recorded during the Return To Hemmersmoor sessions), is a song that concludes this segment of the story. Stay tuned for the next chapter in Them's intertwining tale of fear, death, destruction, and neon! Coming Fall 2022... Fear City.