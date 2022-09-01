THEOTOXIN Reveal "World, Burn For Us" Video From New Album, Fragment : Totenruhe

AOP Records has announced October 28th as the international release date for Theotoxin's fourth album, Fragment : Totenruhe, on CD and vinyl LP formats. To coincide with the announcement, a brand new video for the first single, "World, Burn For Us", is available to devour now.

With the intention of creating supreme black metal art, Theotoxin ascended from the catacombs of Vienna, Austria in 2016 and consists of experienced individuals exclusively. The brand-new album Fragment : Totenruhe will be their second strike under the banner of AOP Records and a worthy successor to the 2020 album Fragment : Erhabenheit.

Marking a total number of four full-lengths since the founding days, Theotoxin stand for longevity, continuity, and ongoing advancement. Theotoxin are a guarantor for intense live performances and deliver an unprecedented show with deep-yet-aggressive atmosphere. With plenty of live appearances and a tour through Europe accomplished so far, the band is eager to spread their black chants even further.

With a history of devastating small clubs and open-air stages alike, Theotoxin will conquer new territory along with Archgoat and Whoredom Rife in November and December 2022. Full list of dates as well as tour poster follow.

Fragment : Totenruhe cover art, courtesy of Jose Gabriel Alegría Sabogal / m.p.soszynski / Saros Collective, and tracklisting are as follows:

"World, Burn For Us"

"Catastrophe In Flesh"

"Towards The Chasm"

"Demise Of The Gilded Age"

"After Thousands Of Years"

"Perennial Lunacy"

"...Of Rapture And Dissolution"

"Totenruhe"

"Frontschwein" [Marduk cover]

[Photo credit: Jan Bulkin]