THERAPY? Announce "Troublegum 30" Tour
February 7, 2024, 34 minutes ago
Exactly thirty years to the day since the release of their iconic album, Troublegum, legendary Northern Irish rockers, Therapy?, will be hitting the road in late 2024 to delight their fans with a sensational new show.
The multi-country tour will see the acclaimed band visit Australia, Isle of Man, Finland, Ireland, UK, Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Austria and France.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 9 AM, UK time/10 AM, CET and you’ll be able to find the links here.
Released on February 7 1994, Troublegum sold over a million copies worldwide, reaching #5 in the UK album charts as well as other countries across the globe and spawning hits including "Nowhere", "Screamager" and "Trigger Inside".
The set list will feature Troublegum in its entirety, plus a host of other musical treats from around the same era of their recording career.
Andy Cairns said: “To mark the 30th anniversary of Troublegum we’ll be heading out on tour this year to celebrate with a set, but not just a perfunctory play through, this will be based on Therapy? of 1994 and featuring songs from that era. When we started out in County Antrim in 1989 we could never have foreseen this beast of punk metal noise being such a landmark record. Come along and celebrate with us as we play banger after banger!”
Tour dates:
September
7 - Villa Marina- Promenade Suite - Douglas, Isle Of Man
19 - Prince Bandroom St. Kilda - Melbourne, Australia
20 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia
21 - Metro Social - Sydney, Australia
22 - The Gal - Newcastle, Australia
24 - Coolangatta Hotel - Gold Coast, Australia
26 - Brightside - Brisbane, Australia
27 - Sol Bar - Sunshine Coast, Australia
28 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia
29 - Rosemount - Perth, Australia
October
18 - Olympia - Tampere, Finland
19 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland
31 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland
November
2 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland
8 - The Liquid Room - Edinburgh, UK
9 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
10 - Epic - Norwich, UK
12 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
14 - Academy - Manchester, UK
15 - 02 Academy - Bristol, UK
16 - 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK
20 - Zakk - Dusseldorf, Germany
21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
22 - AB - Brussels, Belgium
23 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL
24 - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) - Utrecht, NL
26 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
27 - Pumpehuset Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Columbia Theatre - Berlin, Germany
30 - Taeubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
December
1 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
2 - Lucerna Bar - Prague, Czech Republic
3 - WUK - Vienna, Austria
5 - Bierhübeli - Bern, Switzerland
6 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy
7 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - L’usine - Geneva, Switzerland
10 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
(Photo - Nigel Rolfe)