THERAPY? Announce "Troublegum 30" Tour

Exactly thirty years to the day since the release of their iconic album, Troublegum, legendary Northern Irish rockers, Therapy?, will be hitting the road in late 2024 to delight their fans with a sensational new show.

The multi-country tour will see the acclaimed band visit Australia, Isle of Man, Finland, Ireland, UK, Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Austria and France.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 9 AM, UK time/10 AM, CET and you’ll be able to find the links here.

Released on February 7 1994, Troublegum sold over a million copies worldwide, reaching #5 in the UK album charts as well as other countries across the globe and spawning hits including "Nowhere", "Screamager" and "Trigger Inside".

The set list will feature Troublegum in its entirety, plus a host of other musical treats from around the same era of their recording career.

Andy Cairns said: “To mark the 30th anniversary of Troublegum we’ll be heading out on tour this year to celebrate with a set, but not just a perfunctory play through, this will be based on Therapy? of 1994 and featuring songs from that era. When we started out in County Antrim in 1989 we could never have foreseen this beast of punk metal noise being such a landmark record. Come along and celebrate with us as we play banger after banger!”

Tour dates:

September

7 - Villa Marina- Promenade Suite - Douglas, Isle Of Man

19 - Prince Bandroom St. Kilda - Melbourne, Australia

20 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

21 - Metro Social - Sydney, Australia

22 - The Gal - Newcastle, Australia

24 - Coolangatta Hotel - Gold Coast, Australia

26 - Brightside - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Sol Bar - Sunshine Coast, Australia

28 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia

29 - Rosemount - Perth, Australia

October

18 - Olympia - Tampere, Finland

19 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

31 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

November

2 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland

8 - The Liquid Room - Edinburgh, UK

9 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

10 - Epic - Norwich, UK

12 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

14 - Academy - Manchester, UK

15 - 02 Academy - Bristol, UK

16 - 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK

20 - Zakk - Dusseldorf, Germany

21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

22 - AB - Brussels, Belgium

23 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL

24 - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) - Utrecht, NL

26 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

27 - Pumpehuset Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Columbia Theatre - Berlin, Germany

30 - Taeubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

December

1 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

2 - Lucerna Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

3 - WUK - Vienna, Austria

5 - Bierhübeli - Bern, Switzerland

6 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy

7 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - L’usine - Geneva, Switzerland

10 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

(Photo - Nigel Rolfe)