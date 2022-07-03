THERAPY? Promise "Totally Different Set List" On Upcoming Love Your Early Stuff UK Tour

Irish rock trio Therapy? "are pleased to announce a new set of dates for the UK this coming November and December. This tour will be different to our last few tours in that we are, firstly playing places/venues that we have not played for a very, very long time or indeed if before at all. Some were even on our earliest of tours and so could not be accommodated on more recent runs.

Secondly, as well as going back to places ‘from our past’ we will also be going back to songs from our past! We will have a totally different set list to that which we had on the ‘greatest hits’ and more recent ‘album’ tours. We will be picking songs from our old catalogues as well as a few from our forthcoming new album. It will be loud and noisy! It may well also be the last time that we play some of these songs.

So come along to hear the old, the new and the noisy… and be aware that these shows will be much more up close and personal!"

Tickets are on sale now at this location. Confirmed dates can be found below:

November

10 - Depo - Plymouth, UK

11 - Princess Pavillions - Falmouth, UK

17 - Booking Hall - Dover, UK

18 - Sound Circus - Bournemouth, UK

19 - Casino - Guildford, UK

20 - Sin City - Swansea, UK

30 - Esquires - Bedford, UK

December

1 - 02 Academy 2 - Liverpool, UK

2 - Parish - Huddersfield, UK

3 - Level 3 - Swindon, UK

14 - Arts Centre - Colchester, UK

15 - Sugarmill - Stoke, UK

16 - Chinnerys - Southend, UK