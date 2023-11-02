THERAPY? Release New AI Generated Video For "Woe"

Northern Irish rock outfit, Therapy? reveal their mind-melting AI generated video for "Woe", which is taken from their new album Hard Cold Fire, out now on Marshall Records.

As a growing fan favourite, "Woe: is a bleak towering mass of prog-tinged riflery adorned with arguably, some of the band's most anthemic melodies to date.

“After over three decades as a band and numerous promo videos it’s intriguing to find our gnarly vessels represented in AI,” jests vocalist and guitarist Andy Cairns. “The song itself is looking at finding a way out of misery and looking ahead. Focusing on things you can change and using bad experiences as a springboard to make the right moves.”

Speaking on the track’s initial inception, Andy reveals; “The riff was written by Neil on a keyboard and then interpreted on a guitar with a POG Pedal for its unique sound. The middle eight is classic Therapy? melancholic euphoria while the chorus seeks anthemic joy from struggle.”

As Therapy?’s fourth decade finally gets underway in earnest, their 16th album Hard Cold Fire, written and pre-produced during an unprecedented time for music, is hefty, compact, and accessible, a distillation of everything that has made them what they are - hewn from County Antrim basalt, still possessed of their stoicism, but casting a renewed focus on catharsis and healing.

Working once more with renowned producer Chris Sheldon (Feeder, Biffy Clyro, Foo Fighters), a consistent good-luck charm for Therapy? dating back to 1994’s breakout album Troublegum, the band decamped to the newly opened Marshall Studios in Milton Keynes toward the end of 2021, working furiously to put the album down in its final form.

Hard Cold Fire tracklisting:

"They Shoot The Terrible Master"

"Woe"

"Joy"

"Bewildered Herd"

"Two Wounded Animals"

"To Disappear"

"Mongrel"

"Poundland Of Hope And Glory"

"Ugly"

"Days Kollaps"

Be sure to catch the band’s explosive live show at one of the following dates:

November

3 - Galway, Ireland – Róisín Dubh

4 - Limerick, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse

5 - Cork, Ireland – Cyprus Avenue

December

1 - Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

2 - Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy 2

3 - Northampton, UK – Roadmender

7 - Bristol, UK – The Fleece

8 - Manchester, UK – Academy 2

9 - Sunderland, UK – Pop Recs

10 - Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

14 - London, UK – Electric Ballroom

15 - Bradford, UK – Nightrain

16 - Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2

17 - Cardiff, UK – Globe

(Photo credit: Tom Hoad)