THERAPY? Set for Huge Troublegum Celebrations In 2024

Therapy? are set to celebrate 30 years of their groundbreaking Troublegum album in 2024 with full album performances in the UK and Europe, and a possible reissue. According to frontman Andy Cairns, who spoke to Eamon O'Neill of eonmusic at Stonedead Festival in the U.K., "It's happening."

Revealing exclusively to eonmusic that the band have big plans to celebrate the milestone, Cairns said; "At the minute, there are 26 'Troublegum' shows across Europe. It'll be some in the U.K. We can't tell you, but we know where they are, and we know when they are, but we can't announce it. It will be U.K. 'Troublegum' shows, there will be Irish 'Troublegum' shows, there will be ones in Scotland and Wales, and there'll be Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary; there will be all over the place."

"The last time we did this I think we did two in the U.K. or three, and a handful in Germany, but this time around, because it's the 30th, at the minute there's 26 and counting. Funnily enough, because we've got the early part of the year quite quiet, we're writing the next album, so we hope to have it written before festival season so that we can enjoy the festivals and the 'Troublegum' shows."

Regarding a reissue; "Universal [music], yeah, we've been in touch. I mean, to be fair to Universal, every time there's any kind of 'Troublegum' milestone, they're in touch. That's in discussion; the 30th anniversary reissue of the coloured vinyl. We're looking to see if there really are any unreleased tracks or any other unreleased live tracks, and we're looking at old MTV concerts and stuff. Yeah, so that's all being looked at. We had a meeting about that early August with the band and management, and that's on the table, yeah."

On preparation for the shows; "We want to do something with it live, rather than just... The last couple of times we've done this it's been playing the record as it is on the record, but we might visit some of the live shows from '94 and see what way we really changed it live and maybe intergrade some of that. Like, we did little bits of elongated sections in our version of 'Isolation', and something like 'Unbeliever' we had a little spoken word singing bit at the start. 'Trigger Inside', sometimes there was a longer intro and feedback, so to bring in something like that might be quite interesting."

Read the full interview here.

Therapy? released their fourth album, Troublegum, on January 26, 1994 via A&M Records.

Tracklisting:

"Knives"

"Screamager"

"Hellbelly"

"Stop It You’re Killing Me"

"Nowhere"

"Die Laughing"

"Unbeliever"

"Trigger Inside"

"Lunacy Booth"

"Isolation"

"Turn"

"Femtex"

"Unrequited"

"Brainsaw"