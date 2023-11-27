There's Still Time To Pick Up MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS' Black Friday Special, Including Free Signed AC/DC Back In Black Gallery Print

Acclaimed rock photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss' has launched a Black Friday special for his "The Decade That Rocked" book, including a free 1980 AC/DC 8.5 x 11 Gallery Print, signed by Weiss.

Get your personalized copy of "The Decade That Rocked" mini-bundle with centerfold and 10-pack of postcards. In the notes at checkout include: "BACK IN BLACK 2023" and your choice of Angus Young or Brian Johnson.

Your AC/DC print will be added to the package. $75 plus S&H. Offer expires Tuesday, November 28. Cannot be combined with other coupons or special offers.

Order here.