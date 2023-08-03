THERION Backing Vocalist CHIARA MALVESTITI To Sit Out Upcoming Festival Shows - "Health Must Always Be The First Priority"

Swedish symphonic metal pioneers,Therion, have checked in with the following update:

"We have both good and sad news to announce today.

On the positive side, we hereby announce that our beloved Valkyrie Chiara is extending her family with another little soprano, which is due to leave her Venus cave and enter our mundane realm towards the end of the year.

Sadly, it has not been an easy pregnancy and while Chiara pulled off the first two summer festivals with the same splendour and professionalism as ever, her doctor has now due to a period of difficulty, advised her not to do any trips by airplane or situations with pressure. So she will have to remain home for the Rockstadt Extreme Fest festival in Romania on Friday and likely also for the Milagre Metaleiro festival in Portugal later this month. We are very saddened by this, but everyone strongly agree that health always must be the first priority. There is no danger for Chiaras health and the baby is also healthy. She just needs to take it easy and rest a lot.

So Rosa will be given the chance to shine by doing Chiara's parts in Romania, and will be prepared to do them if needed also in Portugal."

Earlier this year, Napalm Records announced the signing of Therion. Following the release of limited vinyl reissues of the band’s classic albums Secrets Of The Runes, Lemuria, Sirius B and Gothic Kabbalah in autumn 2022, Therion is now joining forces with Napalm Records for the release of their new full-length later this year. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming album.

Therion states: "After almost 30 years of being signed to Nuclear Blast Records, it felt like it was time to try something new when we were out of the contract. Napalm Records is one of the biggest and best metal labels around and they have shown interest in Therion for many years, so when the time came to look around for a new label, it felt natural to start negotiating with them. We came to terms and now we are thrilled to start working with them and have great confidence that they will do an amazing job with the coming final album in the Leviathan trilogy."

Sebastian Münch, A&R, Napalm Records on the signing: “As a lifelong fan, it is with great pleasure that we announce the signing of Therion. As innovators of Operatic Metal, the band created timeless masterpieces with the albums Theli and Vovin. Recently, with the releases of Leviathan I & II Christofer started to tell a new musical story and a journey that we are very happy to walk together. Welcome to the Napalm family!“

Therion are:

Christofer Johnsson - guitars and keyboards

Sami Karppinen - drums

Nalle “Grizzly” Påhlsson - bass

Thomas Vikström - lead vocals

Christian Vidal - guitar

Lori Lewis - vocals