THERION Release "Ruler Of Tamag" Single And Lyric Video

Swedish symphonic metal legends, Therion, have will unleash another masterpiece with their upcoming album, Leviathan III, out December 15. Today, the legendary unit reveal their second new single, entitled “Ruler Of Tamag”, which is a more than worthy continuation of the musical legacy of mastermind Christofer Johnsson, who pioneered symphonic metal back in the 90s.

“Ruler Of Tamag” enchants with a gentle acoustic guitar intro and lingering female vocals, opening up to a fairytale-like scenario of old times, that then bursts into a heavy track with gloomy parts that build up to a fascinating score-like symphony. Check out the accompanying lyric video below.

Christofer Johnsson on “Ruler Of Tamag”: "The song was written by me and Thomas Vikström and it has a lot of Middle Eastern influences in the music. Lyrically it deals with the ruler of the Underworld in the Turkic mythology called Erlik. Parts of the song is in Turkish language. I collaborated with Soner Canözer from the now defunct Turkish symphonic metal band Almora for the translation/rewriting of the Turkish parts of the lyrics. The video is a lyric video and it was done by Carlos Toro from Abysmo Films that did our video clips the past 13 years.”

The album sets off with the powerful “Ninkigal”, catapulting the listener directly into the dramatic universe of Therion with skillfully crafted compositions and operatic female vocals by Lori Lewis, alternating with grim growling and pleasing melodies. It’s followed by “Ruler of Tamag”, enchanting with a gentle acoustic guitar intro and lingering female vocals that open up to a fairytale-like scenario of old times. This then bursts into a heavy track with gloomy parts, building up to a fascinating score-like symphony. Therion once more draw charm from the courage to mix styles ranging from gothic parts to melodic death metal and neo-classical elements to power metal in a complex and versatile way, thus challenging their listeners. The songs are quickly engaging and skillfully employ catchy melodies, as witnessed on uplifting tracks like “An Unsung Lament” and “Baccanale”. Advancing melodies are combined with rock elements, captivating lyrics and choir parts, while lively “Maleficium” is structured around a duet between Thomas Vikström and Lori Lewis. Stomping “Ayahuasca” is a true musical journey featuring a male choir and psychedelic elements, while speedy “Nummo” offers splendid hard guitar explosions and the finest classic vocals and choirs.

Overall, the compositions lean towards the magnificent and theatrical, offering a high variety of musical styles while deftly blurring the boundaries of metal and classical music. With their newest opus, Leviathan III, mastermind Christofer Johnsson proves his incredible talent once more, and that Therion have perfected their very own combination of versatile styles - resulting in the creation of a symphonic league of their own.

Leviathan III will be available in the following formats:

- 6-Page Digipak CD

- 2LP Gatefold in Black

- 2LP Gatefold Silver LTD to 500 copies

- Die Hard Deluxe Edition Gold / Black Marbled Album Cover Slipmat, Covert Artprint & Alternative Album Cover Artprint LTD to 300copies

- Digipak Bundle Pendant, Cotton Bag, Patch

- Digipak & Shirt Bundle Shirt

Pre-order here.

Leviathan III tracklisting:



"Ninkigal"

"Ruler Of Tamag"

"An Unsung Lament"

"Maleficium"

"Ayahuasca"

"Baccanale"

"Midsommarblot"

"What Was Lost Shall Be Lost No More"

"Duende"

"Nummo"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Twilight Of The Gods" video:

Therion are:

Christofer Johnsson - guitars and keyboards

Sami Karppinen - drums

Nalle “Grizzly” Påhlsson - bass

Thomas Vikström - lead vocals

Christian Vidal - guitar

Lori Lewis - vocals

(Photo - Mina Karadzic)