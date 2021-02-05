THERION's Leviathan Album Enters Worldwide Charts

Swedish symphonic metal band, Therion, released their 17th studio album, Leviathan, on January 22. The album ranked #11 in the German Album Charts, which marks the highest chart entry the band has ever had in Germany. Additional great European chart results are #8 (Rock & Metal Albums) in the UK, #12 in Switzerland, #14 (Physical Albums) in their home country Sweden and #25 in Poland.

Guitarist and founder Christopher Johnsson comments: "It’s great to see that Leviathan is getting such a strong support and also great to see that so many people are still buying CDs and vinyl. We charted at #11 in the German album chart, which is one of the best positions we ever had there. We also see a great support with streaming, hitting a million streams at Spotify only 2 weeks after the release. Big thanx to everyone who has been picking up/listening to the album!"

Here is a list of international chart entries for Leviathan:

UK - #8 (Rock & Metal) & #21 (Indie Albums)

Germany - #11

Switzerland - #12

Sweden - #14 (Physical) & #18 (Hard Rock)

Poland - #25

Austria - #45

Italy - #59

Belgium - #173

US - #18 (Current Hard Music Albums)

US - #28 (Top New Artist Albums)

US - #60 (Record Label Independent Current Albums)

US - #136 (Current Digital Albums)

US - #170 (Top Current Albums)

Tracklisting:

"The Leaf On The Oak Of Far"

"Tuonela"

"Leviathan"

"Die Wellen Der Zeit"

"Ai Dahaka"

"Eye Of Algol"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Great Marquis Of Hell"

"Psalm Of Retribution"

"El Primer Sol"

"Ten Courts Of Diyu"

"Eye Of Algol" (Alternative Vocals Version)

"Tuonela" (Full Marco Vocals Version)

"Tuonela" (Alternative Vocals Version)

"Tuonela" (Instrumental Version)

"Tuonela" (Orchestral Version)

"Tuonela" video:

"Die Wellen Der Zeit" video:

“Leviathan” lyric Video: