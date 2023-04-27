THERION Sign Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records; New Album To Arrive This Year

Napalm Records has announced the signing of Swedish symphonic metal pioneers, Therion. Following the release of limited vinyl reissues of the band’s classic albums Secrets Of The Runes, Lemuria, Sirius B and Gothic Kabbalah in autumn 2022, Therion is now joining forces with Napalm Records for the release of their new full-length later this year. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming album.

Therion states: "After almost 30 years of being signed to Nuclear Blast Records, it felt like it was time to try something new when we were out of the contract. Napalm Records is one of the biggest and best metal labels around and they have shown interest in Therion for many years, so when the time came to look around for a new label, it felt natural to start negotiating with them. We came to terms and now we are thrilled to start working with them and have great confidence that they will do an amazing job with the coming final album in the Leviathan trilogy."

Sebastian Münch, A&R, Napalm Records on the signing: “As a lifelong fan, it is with great pleasure that we announce the signing of Therion. As innovators of Operatic Metal, the band created timeless masterpieces with the albums Theli and Vovin. Recently, with the releases of Leviathan I & II Christofer started to tell a new musical story and a journey that we are very happy to walk together. Welcome to the Napalm family!“

Therion are:

Christofer Johnsson - guitars and keyboards

Sami Karppinen - drums

Nalle “Grizzly” Påhlsson - bass

Thomas Vikström - lead vocals

Christian Vidal - guitar

Lori Lewis - vocals

(Photo - Mina Karadzic)