THIN LIZZY And The PHIL LYNOTT ESTATE Team Up With West Cork Distillers To Release Thin Lizzy Irish Whiskey

Thin Lizzy and the Philip Lynott Estate are set to launch a new whiskey brand in collaboration with West Cork Distillers, reports Independent.ie.

The Thin Lizzy whiskey was created when band members Scott Gorham and Brian Downey and the family of Lynott - wife Caroline and daughters Sarah and Cathleen - went to the distillery in Skibbereen to develop the new brand. New product development marketing manager Joey Shore spearheaded the project at West Cork Distillers.

A spokesman for Thin Lizzy said the band and Lynott’s family were “delighted” to announce the global launch of its whiskey brand.

The band and Lynott family asked Dublin artist Jim Fitzpatrick, creator of many of Thin Lizzy’s iconic album covers, to come on board and work with the West Cork Distillers branding team to produce a label for the bottle.

West Cork Distillers director John O’Connell spoke with the Sunday Independent and said he hoped to roll out the Thin Lizzy whiskey brand immediately.

“It is a nice credible brand with genuine authenticity - they were all heavily involved in it and are lovely people.”

For more information, visit ThinLizzySpirits.com.