THIN LIZZY Deemed This Classic A Throwaway That Didn't Deserve To Be Included On An Album; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"After years without a hit in their native land, and a grand total of zero hits in America, Thin Lizzy was on their last leg. Phil Lynott and co. were told by their label if their next record wasn’t a hit, they’d kick ‘em to the curb. They were in debt, they were desperate, but this band was made up of working-class fighters. However, today’s classic song, 'The Boys Are Back In Town', was one that the band deemed a throwaway track that didn’t even deserve to be on their next album, but the late decision to include the song would lead to a couple of DJs from the south playing the deep cut and it spread like wildfire, not only saving their career, it catalyzed a classic rock anthem. Up next, the story of one of the most overlooked bands of the entire 70s and the surprising motivation behind this song."